Snowstorm: Omani students in Texas safe

Washington: The Cultural Attaché’s Office at Oman Embassy here reaffirmed that Omani students in the United States (US) city of Texas, partly overwhelmed by a winter storm, are safe and sound.

The Office described the students’ conditions as “good and reassuring”.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), Dr. Talal Mohammed al-Balushi, Cultural Attaché at the Sultanate’s Embassy in Washington, said that the snow storm swept through the south-western side of Texas and that the University of North Texas is far from the center of the storm.

Dr. Talal stressed that weather conditions there are stable, and he advised Omani students to stick to the instructions issued by the university and US authorities.