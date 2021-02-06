Snakes and reptiles: Part of a photographer’s world

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It is not being famous that concerns the Omani photographer Ahmed al Busaidi; it is his wish to become someone who leaves a footprint in the community.

To Ahmed, the value of the person is the size of good he pays to other people.

“What you give comes back to you in the darkest days of your life,” he said.

His sense of responsibility always makes him unique and adds value to the artworks he presents.

Speaking about his unusual hobby in photography, Ahmed says, “This weird connection between me and snakes and reptiles is something that I can’t really explain in words. I have always loved to trace these creatures, to know what their lives look like, what they feed on, their life span, and how long they live.”

He added, “Tracing them isn’t easy as they are dangerous and the camera is always with me. It is like my companion that makes me secure in that world of adventures. All the lovely moments I spent at tracking these creatures are documented in my camera. “

Filled with optimism, al Busaidi said, “After I had a motorcycle accident and lost my right foot, the spirit of struggle, positivity and hope grew up in me. To those dearest to my heart, I wanted to appear strong and content with my destiny”.

He shared, “Thanks to the continuous changing world and developed technologies, I compensated my loss with prosthetic limbs and I hardly feel any deficiency. I am a diver and an adventurer and I was able to achieve good records in this field and this gave me the motivation to go on”.

“Every achievement pushes me to strive for success without any weariness or boredom. I am pretty convinced that human beings are responsible for their actions but the result and success are in the hands of Allah as Quran says “Your Lord never wrongs anyone, he said.

Documenting the moment, as Ahmed thinks is one way to contemplate the creation of Allah.

“Some moments are sometimes painful like predation — when you see an animal feeding on another animal. I, however, know very well that the survival instinct prevails; without it, the food chain would have not continued in the environment,” he said.

It occurs to Ahmed’s mind to move to another easier field of photography, and he actually tried documenting the beauty of nature but there is something that always takes him back to the more adventurous photography.

His whole world is connected to wildlife, he explained.

When it comes to luck, Ahmed says, it helps but it is entirely about expertise. When you are enough experienced, you will choose the right timing to shoot. It doesn’t work always from the first click, you have to repeat over and over.

Supporting the community to enrich their awareness of wildlife, Ahmed tries to connect his work with his hobby.

“I am a snake and wildlife’s specialist in a research laboratory at the University of Nizwa. I love the environment a lot, and I work to educate the community about the environment as I believe it is my duty. The environment belongs to everyone, so we must all realize its importance in order to live in a beautiful and clean environment now and for the generations to come,” he said.

Preservation of the environment is not the responsibility of a specific party only. it is the responsibility of all. It is our right to breathe fresh air in an integrated environment, and that is achieved if we only preserve the wildlife and the environment.

To be a professional photographer, you will fail a thousand times and then fail again until you produce something that satisfies you first, then your audience. It is repetition that would upgrade your wok. It is not easy to become successful at anything. However, you need not to despair and surrender.

BY MAI AL ABRI