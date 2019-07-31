Snake-bite victim treated as per protocol, clarifies Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said on Wednesday that the treatment given to a snake-bite victim in North Al Batinah was as per medical protocols.

In a statement, the ministry cautioned that snake-bite complications can subject to a wide range of spectrum of symptoms ranging from simple to very serious depending on the type of snake, the amount of venom that entered the human body and the body’s response to the anti-snake vaccines.

According to the statement, the patient was examined at a primary healthcare centre on July 25 at 8:30 pm and after confirming the stability of the patient’s vital signs, he was referred to Sohar Hospital for further treatment.

WORLD STANDARDS

Regarding the absence of ambulances or drivers, the situation is assessed according to international standards to determine the need for transportation of patient by ambulance.

“The patient was evaluated in the initial examination at Sohar Hospital at 9:34 pm and the emergency doctor immediately examined the patient within a quarter of an hour of arrival. The patient was given the serpent vaccine at 10:30 pm while the remaining tests were completed. The necessary doses of this vaccine were administered according to the policy adopted by the ministry in the treatment of such cases,” the statement said.

The patient was briefed on the follow-up procedures by the medical staff of the duty, including the universally-approved treatment plan for such cases.

The laboratory tests revealed the patient’s response to the serpent vaccines and the Poison Centre was contacted, which followed the same plan.