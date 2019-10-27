Smooth voting in Rustaq

Rustaq, OCT 27 – Voters turned out in large numbers at all the election centres in the wilayat of Rustaq on Sunday. Citizens started lining up even before the opening of the gates to elect their representative to Majlis Ash’shura. There are 18 candidates in the election fray in the wilayat. “We have witnessed a huge turnout of people since morning. The young and elderly came up in groups to cast their votes”, said Dr Maimona bint Yousef al Ajmi, Assistant Head of the Electing Committee at Asma bint Yazid School in Batinah South. According to her, all the elections centres witnessed continuous flow of people during the whole day — from 7 am to 7 pm.

The election process passed off “smooth and easy”, al Ajmi said while attributing the success to the new polling system introduced this year. “The electronic polling system has made it easier for the people to vote. It saves time and efforts as we don’t need to more than one member in each committee just to supervise the process”, she said. Badriya al Shamari and Manal al Balushi, Voting Committee Members, said that it just took few seconds to cast the votes. “The process is easy and quick. It is the accurate way to cast voices”, they said.