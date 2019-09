Australia’s Steve Smith marked his return to international cricket with a double century on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday. The world’s top-ranked Test batsman went to his third double hundred at this level, and third against England, in 310 balls including 22 fours and two sixes. He was eventually out for 211, when a reverse sweep off England captain Joe Root’s leg-break was caught by Joe Denly.

