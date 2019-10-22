SMC wins Arab Award for Social Responsibility

MUSCAT: Salalah Methanol Company (SMC), one of the investments of the Oman Oil and Orpic Group, was awarded first runner-up in the ‘Middle Enterprise’ category at the 12th cycle of the ‘Arabia CSR Awards’, which recently took place in Dubai recently.

This is one of the most prestigious international awards in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the Middle East, and is renowned as the sustainability benchmark of the Arab world regionally and globally. Submission to the awards is subject to standards connected with the 17 sustainable development goals formulated by the United Nations.

Commenting on this key achievement, Eng Nofal bin Saeed al Saidi, Acting Managing Director of Salalah Methanol Company, stated, “Oman Oil and Orpic Group treats social responsibility as an integral part of its strategy to achieve sustainable development. As a Group, we commend ourselves on this achievement.”

SMC’s efforts are in line with the Oman Oil and Orpic Group in the field of sustainable development.

With this in mind, the company has supported and funded several programmes and projects in the fields of education and training, training linked with employment, health, sports and youth, and supporting institutions, NGOs, entrepreneurs, SMEs and other social and environmental ventures.

The total number of programmes and projects funded by SMC from 2012 until October 2019 amounted to 276, costing a total of $14 million focusing on areas of human capacity building, community affairs, and support and grants. The company has allocated $2 million to support community projects annually.

