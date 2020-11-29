Main 

Smart water meters in Muscat, Musandam from Thursday

Muscat: The Public Authority for Water (Diam) in cooperation with the National Energy Centre will launch smart water meters in the governorates of Muscat and Musandam, on Thursday.

The launch ceremony will be held at Kempinski Hotel Muscat, under the auspices of Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance.

The event is aimed to shed light on the installation and operation of smart water meters, and acquaint the media with the achievements which happened in this sector.

