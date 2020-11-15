Smart Cities Around The World initiative to be launched tomorrow

Muscat: The Smart City Platform of the Research and Innovation Sector of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation will hold the first session for their new initiative called ‘Smart Cities Around The World’.

The idea of the new initiative is to host local, regional and global experts online to talk about their experiences in adopting the concept of smart cities in their countries and discuss the results, challenges, achievements and other factors when adopting the project in their respective countries.

The first session of the ‘Smart Cities Around The World’ initiative will be conducted through video-conferencing tomorrow (Monday).

The session will introduce Duqm smart city as the first smart city of the Sultanate to be part of the initiative.

Eng. Tariq al-Mujaini, Project Manager of Smart City at Tatweer and Senior Electrical Engineer at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), will take part in the session and discuss this distinctive project for those interested in the field of smart cities among the Omani community. –ONA