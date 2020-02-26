Slovenia anti-migrant party leader nominated as PREMIER

LJUBLJANA: The leader of an anti-migrant party was nominated on Wednesday as prime minister of Slovenia, setting him on track for a return to high office after a nearly seven-year absence.

Janez Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) announced on Tuesday that it had agreed with three other parties to form a coalition government.

The previous centre-left government fell in January when then premier Marjan Sarec stepped down amid infighting in his minority five-party coalition.

“I would like to thank our coalition partners for having had in mind the interest of the citizens and the common good of the state,” Jansa told reporters after being nominated as premier by President Borut Pahor.

Parliament is yet to confirm Jansa’s nomination, which is expected to happen next week.

Pahor said the full government line-up is expected to be in place next month.

“I hope our collaboration will be constructive and for the benefit of our state and our people,” Pahor said after the nomination.

A long-time leader of the anti-migrant SDS and ally of Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Jansa led two previous governments before being forced to step down in 2013 over a corruption scandal.

He was given a two-year jail sentence for a bribery conviction, which was later overturned by the Constitutional Court, which ordered a retrial. But that could not take place as too much time had elapsed.

— AFP

