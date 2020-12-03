Local 

Slovak President receives credentials of the Sultanate’s Ambassador

Bratislava: President Zuzana Caputova of the Republic of Slovakia received at the Republican Palace in the capital Bratislava on Thursday Yousef bin Ahmed al Jabri, who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Slovakia.

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to President Caputova along with His Majesty’s best wishes of good health and happiness to her and the friendly people of Slovakia further progress and growth.

On her turn, the Slovak President asked the ambassador to convey her greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and means of enhancing them on various fields.

The Slovak President wished the ambassador success in his tour of duty and the relations between the two friendly countries further progress and prosperity. –ONA

 

