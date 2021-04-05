Slaughterhouses to apply pre-order system from Wed

MUSCAT: The Muscat Municipality, represented by Seeb and Al Amerat slaughterhouses, affirmed its preparedness to meet the expected rise in meat demand for the holy month of Ramadhan.

The municipality is currently applying a special working system to ensure the safety of workers and consumers amid the Covid-19 pandemic by avoiding consumers’ crowding and panic buying as well as reducing time and effort.

The Muscat Municipality started preparing the slaughterhouses to ensure the enforcement of the preventive measures and health controls against coronavirus by applying a pre-order system to avoid crowding at the slaughterhouses. The municipality directed the operating company to take the precautionary measures including disinfecting the facilities on a daily basis, observing social distancing between the workers and consumers and abiding by general requirements of hygiene and safety standards.

The Muscat Municipality announced the pre-order system for individuals will begin on Wednesday until the first day of Ramadhan and the consumers will be receiving their pre-ordered slaughtered animals between 7:30 am and 11 am on Thursday.

Pre-slaughtering system will be applied for meat companies and butcheries who will be receiving their orders in the evening. The reservation will be done through the Mawashi Oman application or through buying from the livestock traders at the slaughterhouses between 8 am and 3 pm.