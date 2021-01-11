Sketch, Mazoon Up, Landmark and Cricworld register victories

MUSCAT: Sketch International rode on a superb all-round show by Yusuf Patanwala to thrash Landmark Group by 7 wickets in an E Division T20 League game at Muscat Municipality ground 4 in Al Amerat on Friday.

Yusuf was the pick of Sketch bowlers, taking 3 for 16 as Landmark was dismissed for a disappointing 113 in the 18th over. Issam Othman and Sukhvinder Singh took two wickets each.

Brief Scores (E Division): Landmark Group 113 all out in 17.1 overs (Naresh Kumar 29 – 4×4, Yusuf Patanwala 3-16, Issam Othman 2-19, Sukhwinder Singh 2-27) lost to Sketch International 116 for 3 in 12.2 overs (Manish Bhatia 38 – 5×4, Yusuf Patanwala 23 – 3×4) by 7 wickets.

Ali helps Mazoon Up to victory

In another E Division match, Muhammed Ali slammed a splendid 72 not out to steer Mazoon Up to an exciting 7-wicket victory against Sam Royals at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

Brief Scores (E Division): Sam Royals 157 for 8 in 20 overs (Sinu Thankachan 39 – 4×4, Arjun Rajesh 36 – 6×4, Ashfakh Chaikinakath 3-23, Muhammed Ali 2-32) lost to Mazoon Up 161 for 3 in 18.1 overs (Muhammed Ali 72 – 11×4, Vijith Ravi 2-31) by 7 wickets.

Rudhi, Sanjay help Horizon win

Opener Rudhi Rasheed struck an unbeaten 67 off 54 while off-spinner Sanjay Makwana picked up 4 for 33 to guide Y Horizon to a nail-biting 3-run win over BSI in an F Division game at OAC 3 ground in Seeb.

Brief Scores (F Division): Y Horizon 158 for 7 in 20 overs (Rudhi Rasheed 67 – 5×4, Thiru Mothilal 40 – 5×4, 1×6, Rakshan Acharya 3-17) beat BSI CT 155 for 7 in 20 overs (Saud Haroon Khan 54 – 10×4, Usman Siddique 43 – 3×4, 1×6, Sanjay Makwana 4-33, Thiru Mothilal 2-12) by 3 runs.

Neil stars in easy win for Cricworld

Opener Neil topscored with a fluent 43 off 32 while Amal Raj Rajan cipped in with 35 off 25 as Cricworld posted 163 for 9 on the board.

Brief Scores (F Division): ACT Cricworld 163 for 9 in 20 overs (Neil Paily 43 – 5×4, Amal Raj Rajan 35 – 5×4, Arjan Mavji 2-15, Sardar Ali Khan 2-27) thrashed Team Coorg Muscat (TCM) 112 all out in 18.4 overs (Vishnu Parameswaran 14 – 2×4, Neil Paily 4-19, Subeesh Nair 2-9, Jebin James 2-23) by 51 runs.

Khawar bowls IT Works to

another win

It is difficult to keep Oman all-rounder Khawar Ali quiet as a match winner; if he fails with the bat he finds a way to succeed with the ball. IT Works rode on Khawar’s superb 4 for 30 and opener Adeel Shafique’s stylish 62 to beat Renaissance by 6 wickets in a 50-over Premier Division game at OC Turf 1 in Amerat on Saturday. Reduced to 83 for 6, Renaissance could manage only 153 for 9. Sufyan Mahmood topscored with an unbeaten 51 while

Brief Scores (Premier Division): Renaissance 153 for 9 in 50 overs (Sufyan Mahmood 51 not out — 5×4, 1×6, Hammad Ifraq 44 – 6×4, Khawar Ali 4-30, Muhammed Nadeem 2-16) lost to IT Works 154 for 4 in 31.5 overs (Adeel Shafique 62 – 6×4, 1×6, Hammad Mirza 34 – 4×4) by 6 wickets.

Karthik bats Design

Group to victory

Karthik Rajappa struck a sizzling 49 off 25 to steer Design Group Engineering Consultants to a 4-wicket victory against Jumbo Electronics in a C Division game at Muscat Municipality ground 1 on Friday.

Brief Scores (C Division): Jumbo Electronics 123 for 8 in 20 overs (Chandra Mouli 29 – 5×4, Nishan Padma Kumara 2-13, Satham Hussain 2-31) lost to Design Group Engineering Consultants 124 for 6 in 12.1 overs (Karthik Rajappa 49 – 10×4, Chandra Mouli 4-32) by 4 wickets.

Ismail stars in OHI win

In another C Division match, openers Ismail al Balushi (54 off 23) and Santosh Vishwakar (37 off 17) batted with gay abandon as Douglas OHI thrashed OCT Al Amerat by 10 wickets at Muscat Municipality ground 2.

Brief Scores (C Division): OCT Al Amerat 93 for 7 in 20 overs (Said Haidar al Balushi 32 – 3×4, Rajender Kumar 2-3, Santosh Vishwakarma 2-16) lost to Douglas OHI 94 for 0 in 6.3 overs (Ismail al Balushi 54 – 8×4, 2×6, Santosh Vishwakarma 37 – 5×4) by 10 wickets.