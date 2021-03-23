Siya Castle — The beauty of architectural ruins

The Wilayat of Quriyat contains a wide range of archaeological and historical monuments. Civil and military architecture were a result of the factors of history, geography, environment and human culture. Resources indicate that Qurayat boasts more than 60 forts, castles and towers. Some of these relics dates back to the pre-Islamic era. According to Saleh al Farsi, an Omani researcher, “these archaeological sites formed defensive fortifications, and interacted with the various events that Qurayat has witnessed throughout its ancient history.

“These sites have protected villages and neighbourhoods from external attacks and internal conflicts. It has contributed to the protection of land routes, ports, water and economic resources, and monitoring and control protection. In addition to this, many forts and towers were the seat of government”. This village used to be called as “Nafusa Hattat”, in reference to the “Nafusa Mountain” in Libya, a historical resource asserts.

Siya Village is famous for its inimitable castle which was built in 1813, and in 1918 this fortress was renovated and maintained. The castle was affected by the Gonu and Phet cyclones, the two cyclones that struck Qurayat between 2007 and 2009. Today, nothing remains of it except for some stones indicating its presence on the eastern side of the village. At present, it appears that large parts of this castle have collapsed and their pillars have fallen off. Its main entrances (doors and windows) have been corroded and rusted.

Moreover, the village has many ancient districts (Harrats). These antique sites are telling the details of Omani distinctive architecture, as the Omanis relied on mud, stones and wood to build it.

This town is also famous for its weaving profession. It used to be home to more than 20 textile (fabric) factories, which are called locally (Karagah). Their fabric was of high quality.

This small village was also home to many scholars of religion, jurisprudence, literature and poetry. It was also a destination for the magistrates’ councils and a venue for educational debates.

This stunning village which is located on the line of al Hajar Mountains is ranked as one of the vital habitation for a number of rare animals, namely: the Arabian Ibex and gazelles. Since earliest times, the village has enjoyed an abundance of water that is suitable for its ancient aflaj including Falaj Al Moghi, Al Sheehani and Al Zabri. These old irrigation systems are extended to irrigate local farms which are packed with mango, palm, lemon and pomegranate trees. Besides, Siya is also considered a natural habitat for dozens of plants such as; Sidr, Qusum, Tulh, Athel, Ghaf and Shu’a trees.

“The current condition of the fort does not bode well, all the corners of the fort are weak and fragile, and are ineligible to resist climatic changes (humidity, heat, rain, winds),” a person interested in architectural heritage said.

“It is imperative for the competent authorities to seriously consider protecting the Siya Castle. This citadel must be given special priority in the restoration programmes adopted by the government. Not to mention that the village provides virtuous opportunities for studies and research in the fields of heritage, culture and natural resources,” he added.

Locals classify this castle as the heritage and cultural symbol of Siya.

TEXT & PHOTOS BY YAHYA ALSALMANI