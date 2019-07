The National Defence College (NDC) celebrated the graduation of its 6th batch under the auspices of Mohammed bin al Zubair, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Economic Planning Affairs, on Wednesday. Senior officers from the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO), the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and other military and security forces participated in the ceremony. The graduation ceremony was attended by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Inspector General of Police and Customs, the Head of the Internal Security Service, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, SAF Chief of Staff, NDC Board Chairman, senior commanders, NDC academic and administrative faculty, SAF senior officers and NDC employees. — ONA

