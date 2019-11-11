Front Stories 

Bodies of six workers recovered from pipeline project site

MUSCAT: Rescue teams from Public Authority for Civil Defence (PACDA) recovered bodies of six Asian expatriate workers at the construction site of a major water pipeline extension project in Airport Heights in Seeb on Monday.

The rescue operations took nearly 12 hours, said PACA in a statement.

Large pumps were used to pump out water from the 295 m long concrete pipe (14 meters below the surface) and rescue the workers trapped inside following heavy rains on Sunday.

PACDA urged companies operating in such projects to comply with safety rules and protect workers from any risks.

