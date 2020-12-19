Six more offenders penalised for Covid-19 violations

Muscat: Primary courts in the governorates of Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, and South al Sharqiyah issued verdicts— from December 9- 17 – convicting offenders who violated the decisions of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Covid-19 pandemic.

The legal procedure began when the Public Prosecution Department interrogated six people who reportedly went out during the period of ban on nighttime movement or failed to wear face masks.

The courts awarded the convicts sentences of three-month imprisonment and imposed fines of RO 1,000 on each, while at the same time ordering the foreign ones deported.