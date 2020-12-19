CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Six more offenders penalised for Covid-19 violations

Oman Observer

Muscat: Primary courts in the governorates of Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, and South al Sharqiyah issued verdicts— from December 9- 17 –  convicting offenders who violated the decisions of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Covid-19 pandemic.

The legal procedure began when the Public Prosecution Department interrogated six people who reportedly went out during the period of ban on nighttime movement or failed to wear face masks.

The courts awarded the convicts sentences of three-month imprisonment and imposed fines of RO 1,000 on each, while at the same time ordering the foreign ones deported.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9096 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Hotel revenues up 11.5 per cent till February 2018

Oman Observer Comments Off on Hotel revenues up 11.5 per cent till February 2018

New guidelines for sending students abroad discussed

Oman Observer Comments Off on New guidelines for sending students abroad discussed

Military education from next year

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Military education from next year