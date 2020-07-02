Situation not conducive for opening air, land borders

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 held its 12th weekly press conference on Thursday.

Replying to questions, Dr. Ahmed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, said, “The current indicators do not encourage the opening of land and air borders. The decision to stop the exit of Omanis abroad is still in place, and Omanis entering the Sultanate are subject to quarantine.”

The government will not allow the aviation sector to collapse while a number of employees and pilots have been laid off in Oman Air due to the economic conditions experienced by the airlines.

Domestic flights to oilfields and private services of Sharqiyah Aviation have resumed.

A total of 2,400 flights was operated to bring citizens home, also cargo, between February 1 and June 30.

Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health said that the borders are still closed and travel abroad is still not allowed.

“There is coordination among GCC states for opening the borders and joint measures will be implemented after the announcement,” said a MOH official.