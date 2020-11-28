Main World 

Sinkhole in New York swallows SUV

Oman Observer

New York: An unoccupied small utility vehicle (SUV) fell into a giant sinkhole at a residential neighbourhood in New York City’s Queens borough, according to a media report.

The incident took place on Thursday morning, according to the Fox News report.

The vehicle was discovered nose-down in the massive sinkhole at about 6 a.m. on 70th Street near 52nd Avenue in Maspeth, authorities said.

In a statement, the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) said that they responded to the location for reports of trauma and confirmed that the SUV was empty when the incident occurred.

Photos of the sinkhole were shared by City Councilman Robert Holden on Twitter.

He added that several roads in the area had closed due to the sinkhole.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Councilman said: “We need the city to investigate the cause of this sinkhole. I have spoken today with @NYCDDC (NYC Department of Design and Construction) and they assured me that they will determine what happened and make sure the area is safe.

“Starting on Monday, they will assess the area using ground-penetrating radar and other methods.”

It remains unclear what caused the sinkhole. IANS

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8820 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Saudi king, 84, has successful surgery: state news agency

Oman Observer Comments Off on Saudi king, 84, has successful surgery: state news agency

Duterte says Xi threatened war if Philippines drills for oil

Oman Observer Comments Off on Duterte says Xi threatened war if Philippines drills for oil

Terror in Turin as stampede leaves 1,500 injured

Oman Observer Comments Off on Terror in Turin as stampede leaves 1,500 injured