Sini, a peaceful village amid mountains

AL RUSTAQ: Sini village is one of the largest villages of Wadi Bani Ghafir in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq in South Al Batinah Governorate.

The village is located on the south-western part of Wadi Bani Ghafir 60 km away from the wilayat’s centre on the road linking the Wilayat of Al Rustaq to Al Dhahirah Governorate. It sits amidst high mountains extending from the Western Hajar mountain range.

Sini, Arabic for high altitude, derives its name from the fact that it rises over the other villages located on the banks of Wadi Sidaq. Some local residents attribute the name to the eye’s pupil as it peacefully lies amid mountains that surround it from three directions and also because it is circled by ever-flowing Aflaj and protected by forts.

The relics and monuments discovered in the area tells us that Sini is an ancient village dating back to the pre-Islamic historical period. At that period of time, Sini was a temporary gathering point for travellers from many tribes as many poets mentioned the village in their nostalgic poems. — ONA

Related