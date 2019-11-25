Single window portal for job-seekers

MUSCAT, NOV 25 – A new portal listing job vacancies on the Omani labour market for citizens and enables them to follow up through a single window has been unveiled by the Public Authority for Manpower Register in cooperation with the Ministry of Technology and Communications.

Called National Integrated Manpower Register (NIMR), the new portal was launched under the auspices of Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Employment

Centre (NEC).

“The new portal will improve interconnection procedures with the relevant parties, reduce the number of forms required from users to complete the service and increase transparency in the services provided by the authority,” the ministry said.

The new portal shows the job vacancies available in key sectors including military, civil and private sectors through a single window

and platform.

The portal will provide updated data of the manpower in the operating sectors as it is run by a central operating system, which easily nominates job-seekers for the available vacancies without intervention in the entities’ procedures.

In addition, the portal also enables government and private entities to offer their job opportunities through an automated system and to identify the qualified and appropriate applicants for those jobs in a transparent way.

It also allows the analysis of the work history, expertise and professional competencies of the manpower as well as providing the necessary statistical indicators and data of the labour market.

The portal provides important services to citizens and related government entities, including updating job-seekers’ data, applying for training opportunities, submitting complaints and inquiries, requesting an appointment with the authority, and the possibility of communication between entities and job-seekers.

The system electronic integration with the relevant parties provides benefits in terms of preventing duplication of data, reducing the effort and time to enter data in each government entity, focus on the skills of data analysis and ensure obtaining correct high-accuracy data from the government entity responsible for it.

The portal is integrated with a number of entities including Royal Oman Police, Ministry of Civil Service, Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Public Authority for Social Insurance and Al Rafd Fund. The second phase of the project will include the integration of Ministry of Finance, Public Authority for Crafts Industries, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Muscat Municipality, Dhofar Municipality, Sohar Municipality and others.

The portal provides its services in both Arabic and English.

To benefit from the services provided through the portal, the applicant must use ID card with (PKI) enabled or mobile phone SIM card with (PKI) enabled.