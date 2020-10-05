Business 

Singapore’s economy recovering from lockdowns

Oman Observer

BANGKOK: Singapore is gradually recovering from record losses prompted by coronavirus-related restrictions, according to data released on Monday.
Retail sales in South East Asia’s wealthiest economy were up 1.4 per cent in August compared to July, the Department of Statistics said, marking the continuation of a rebound seen since a two-month lockdown ended in June. August sales remained down 5.7 per cent year-on-year, however.
“Food retail and administrative [and] support services sectors remained adversely affected by ongoing social-distancing measures,” the statistics department said.
Almost 11 per cent of all August retailing was done online, including a fifth of food and beverage sales, as restaurants struggled to regain dine-in business after a ban during the lockdown. — dpa

You May Also Like

Tesla’s ‘close to the edge’ cash foretells heading to Wall St for more capital

Oman Observer Comments Off on Tesla’s ‘close to the edge’ cash foretells heading to Wall St for more capital

China says it wants to eliminate bitcoin mining

Oman Observer Comments Off on China says it wants to eliminate bitcoin mining

UK spending at 2-year high

Oman Observer Comments Off on UK spending at 2-year high