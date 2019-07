Singapore: Singapore authorities seized over US$48.6 million worth of pangolin scales and elephant ivory on Tuesday, marking the single largest haul of ivory that has been confiscated in the country.

Officials discovered 11.9 tonnes of pangolin scales worth $35.7 million and 8.8 tonnes of elephant ivory worth $12.9 million during an inspection of three shipping vessels, according to a press release by the Singapore authorities. The shipment, which had originated in the Democratic Republic of Congo and was bound for Vietnam by way of Singapore, was declared as containing timber.

The scales and ivory were estimated to have come from 2,000 pangolins and 300 elephants. The seizure marks the single largest haul of ivory in the country, after six tonnes of smuggled African elephant tusks and ivory worth about $1.5 million that were bound for Japan were seized in 2002.

The seizure also represented the third major shipment of pangolin scales to be intercepted this year, the statement said.

“The seized pangolin scales and elephant ivory will be destroyed to prevent them from re-entering the market,” the press release stated. Illegal poaching for pangolin scales and elephant tusks have placed both species under serious threat.

The pangolin’s keratinous scales, which are made of the same material as human teeth and hair, are believed to contain health benefits by traditional medical practitioners in Asia, while elephant populations in Africa are vulnerable due to the high ornamental value of ivory.

— dpa

Related