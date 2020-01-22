Singapore President hails relations

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a cable of condolences from President Halimah Yacob of the Republic of Singapore, on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.

President Halimah expressed her profound grief at receiving news of the late Sultan’s death, saying that she and the friendly people of Singapore share the Sultanate’s sorrows over this enormous loss. She described His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as a judicious and highly adored leader who is greatly recognised for establishing a modern Sultanate.

The Singaporean President said that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had set up a strong and stable country in the midst of a turbulent world. “He established this country with a farsighted vision that was conducive to unprecedented growth,” said President Halimah, stressing that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos is unforgettable and that his image will remain vividly ingrained in the conscious memory of his nation.

“His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was an advocate and maker of peace. He is trusted by all, and this is attested by the Sultanate’s friendliness with all,” said President Halimah, who expressed Singapore’s pride over its distinguished relationship with the Sultanate.

In this context, she recalled His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’s gift to the Republic of Singapore, a sail ship named Jawharat Muscat (Jewel of Muscat), which embodies the depth of historical relations binding the two countries and which is highly valued by the Singaporean leadership, government and people. — ONA

