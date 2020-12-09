Singapore cruise passengers stuck in roaoms after COVID-19 case

SINGAPORE: Nearly 1,700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean ‘cruise-to-nowhere’ from Singapore remained confined in their cabins for more than 14 hours on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port. All passengers aboard the Quantum of the Seas vessel had cleared a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the virus up to three days before the four-day cruise started on Monday.

Authorities said close contacts of the patient among the 1,680 guests and 1,148 crew members on board have so far tested negative and that all passengers must isolate in their rooms as contact tracing continued on Wednesday afternoon.

The patient, an 83-year-old male, had reported to the ship’s medical centre with diarrhoea and a subsequent on board test revealed the infection.

He was taken to hospital on Wednesday after the ship returned to port. Other guests, who authorities say may be able to leave the ship on Wednesday evening, were awoken with the news of the infection in the early hours.

“I was like: ‘there it goes, the worst fear has happened’,” said passenger Melvin Chew, a 31-year-old business development manager, who said he learned about the infected guest via an announcement on the ship’s tannoy around 3 am (1900 GMT Tuesday).

The Quantum of the Seas returned to Singapore at 8 am local time (0000 GMT), and as of 5 pm passengers were still being asked to isolate in their cabins.

All passengers will undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing before leaving the terminal. The patient, wearing a full-length white protective suit, was escorted down the ship’s gangway to a waiting ambulance just after 2 pm. Shortly after, the ship’s captain told passengers over the tannoy that the ship was being deep-cleaned and that a further update would come around 7 pm. “We do understand that this is not how you planned to spend your cruise and again ladies and gentlemen, I am terribly sorry,” the captain said in a recording heard by Reuters.

The ‘cruise-to-nowhere’ by Royal Caribbean is one of its first sailings since the company halted global operations in March due to the coronavirus. — Reuters

