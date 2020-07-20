Since HM Sultan Haitham accession to power, Oman saw unprecedented developments: Al Dastoor Daily

Amman: Al Dastoor Daily of Jordan said that, since the accession of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to power in Oman, the Sultanate has seen unprecedented developments and continuous efforts to upgrade the march of national action in different sectors, putting Oman in the sphere of advanced nations.

In a report published on Sunday, Al Dastoor pointed out that, in his first nation address, His Majesty Sultan Haitham pledged to respect the Basic Law of the State, to fully sponsor citizens’ interests and liberties and to safeguard the independence of the country and the safety of its territories.

Al Dastoor added that the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour perceived in Sultan Haitham all the traits and abilities that qualify him to shoulder the responsibility of the Sultanate’s leadership.

The Jordanian daily commended the new, confident reign of His Majesty Sultan Haitham. It said that the historic speech he delivered at the inauguration ceremony charted out the parameters of future action for a bright future. In the speech, the paper said, His Majesty the Sultan drew out the salient features of the present and future stages and sent a number of direct and indirect messages, particularly with regard to domestic and foreign policies and the approach to be pursued by the Sultanate in future.

The paper added that, after more than 6 months or 191 days since His Majesty Sultan Haitham had accession to power, the Sultanate has experienced continuous progress through nonstop efforts that began in the small hours of his accession to the throne, showing a worthy model of leadership that accorded attention to citizens in every part of the country.

The report said that the first speech of His Majesty Sultan gave homage to the late Sultan Qaboos and glorified his achievements, describing the late Sultan as “the dearest and finest of men … Words fall short of articulating a eulogy fit for a Sultan such as he.”

Al Dastoor said that His Majesty Sultan Haitham also vowed to adopt the late Sultan’s “upright method of leadership” and derive impetus from it, (quoting…) “for the responsibility thrust on our shoulders is an immense one, and so are the ensuing responsibilities”.

The paper pointed out that His Majesty Sultan Haitham underscored the need for collective action to achieve progress and continue the quest for a better life, with the prime aim of safeguarding the gains of the blessed renaissance.

In its analysis of the first speech of His Majesty Sultan Haitham, Al Dastoor said that the Royal address focused on the wellbeing of the citizen, being the means and goal of development. It also noted that His Majesty Sultan Haitham stressed that every citizen has a responsibility to apply this partnership through diligent resolve to be productive and faithful to the aspirations of the nation, a pledge that His Majesty the Sultan himself vowed to honour, said the Jordanian paper.

Accordingly, His Majesty Sultan Haitham started by restructuring the state’s administrative apparatus and streamlining the programmes of work to answer the needs of the country’s future, said Al Dastoor, adding that the latest steps in this direction included reforms in the economic sector and revision of government decision-making methods aimed at advancing the supreme national interests. –ONA