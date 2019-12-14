Simple precautions can ward off colon cancer

MUSCAT, DEC 14 – Simple precautions, dietary plans and lifestyle modifications can keep off colon cancer given the fact that early diagnosis has been done, according to Dr Rashid bin Mohammed al Alawi, Senior Consultant, Colorectal Surgeon and Head of Colorectal Unit at the Royal Hospital.

“Unlike most other diseases, colorectal cancer can be warded off if an early checkup is done even with or without any symptoms,” doctor said on the sidelines of a 3-day screening camp, the first such screening and awareness camp held at the Royal Hospital.

“One should avoid smoking and drinking as there are no specific reason behind colorectal cancer. If anyone finds blood being discharged with stool, irregular bowel movement, fatigue and weight loss, he or she should approach a local doctor and diagnose for colorectal cancer,” Dr Al Alawi adds.

In view of the increasing number of colon cancer in the Sultanate, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has established a committee comprising specialists from oncology, colorectal surgery from primary and secondary healthcare sectors and the committee is seriously studying how to introduce screening programmes, and identify vulnerable groups of people, according to the specialists.

“For colorectal cancer or colon cancer, there are no specific symptoms. However, some of the symptoms include difficulty in motion, nausea and one should keep away from various risk factors, and include healthy diet, do more exercise and dietary regime which

include more vegetables and fibre-content in the food,” adds Dr Manar Nassr, Senior Specialist in Colorectal Surgery.

The 3-day awareness and screening camp, initiated by Dr Amed al Araimi, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon at the Royal Hospital, involves wide education and awareness programmes and hundreds of people are making use of the camp.

