Significant drop in patients admitted to hospitals

Muscat: There has been a significant decline in the number of patients admitted to hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) over the past 24 hours.

Only 47 people were hospitalized during this period, which also brought the number of inpatients to 480, while the number of cases in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) dropped to below 200 at 198.

Meanwhile, 15 new deaths of Covid are reported on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 1,137.

The decision to extend the ban on movement or to introduce a complete lockdown will be taken by the Supreme Committee on COVID-19, said Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, on Tuesday.

In an interview with BBC Arabic Radio, he said, “The increasing number of new cases in the Sultanate has brought the health sector to a semi-paralyzed situation as all efforts have been taken to care for COVID19 patients, which is similar to other

countries.”

He said the number of deaths compared to the cases is low. Meanwhile, officials have indicated that the number of patients who were admitted to intensive at Royal Hospital has come down after the imposition of the night lockdown to around 40 from over 50.

The officials added that those recovering from the COVID -19 have been facing issues such as tiredness, lack of appetite, and weakness of the body organs, causing new challenges to doctors and nurses.

In his last press conference, Dr. Al Saeedi said the complete closure or lockdown

comes at a very high economic cost, but as per the directives of His Majesty Sultan

Haitham bin Tarik, the main aim is to safeguard people’slives irrespective of other

sacrifices.