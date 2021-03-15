Shura to host education minister next Sunday

MUSCAT: Majlis Ash’shura will host Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education on Sunday March 21, stated Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura.

The minister will present a ministerial statement before the Shura council for discussion.

The secretary-general of Majlis Ash’shura said that the ministerial statement comprises five axes the first of which deals with the school education within the framework of the Oman Vision 2040 and the National Education Strategy 2040 as well as the executive situation of the ninth five-year plan and the approved programmes of the tenth five-year plan and the ministry’s efforts to ensure education sustainability amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The second axis deals with the efficiency of public expenditure on school education, the increase in educational spending over the period 2015-2020 and the aspects of partnership with the private sector. The third axis discusses the quality of school education in terms of the ministry’s efforts for developing educational curricula in accordance to the national criteria and international changes, adapting the outcomes of school education to the requirements of the labour market and the digital transformation of the educational system.

The fourth axis deals with human resources, training and qualification in terms of the ministry’s policy in the recruiting of teachers and the future needs of teaching staff.

The fifth axis reviews the private education and the ministry’s efforts to support private schools amid Covid-19 as well as the legislations and regulations pertaining to private education and the growth of investment in private education, Al Nadabi said.

The secretary-general of Majlis Ash’shura stated that the session will be open for media representatives and members of the public who can present an application for attendance on the council’s website or by directly contacting the council’s secretariat-general.