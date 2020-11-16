Shura social, education panels hold meetings

Muscat: The Services and Social Development Committee of Majlis Ash’shura on Monday hosted Engineer Hamad bin Ali al Nazwani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for Housing and a number of the ministry’s officials to discuss with them the issue of social housing.

During its first meeting of the second annual sitting chaired by Dr Hamood bin Ahmed al Yahyai, the Committee discussed the estimations of future demand for social housing programmes, housing loans, housing assistances and the new mechanism adopted by the ministry for handling these programmes as well as the current situation of them in light of the accumulated applications as well as the executive situation of the social programmes.

The committee members raised some challenges related to the social housing programme including lack of annual financial allocations and the large number of accumulated applications.

The Services and Social Development Committee also discussed the strategic social programmes of the tenth five-year development plan.

Meanwhile, the Education and Scientific Research Committee of Majlis Ash’shura held its first meeting of the second annual sitting in which it discussed the coronavirus-induced challenges facing the current academic year, affirming that it is closely following the educational sector amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The committee praised the great efforts undertaken by the Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic which delayed the opening of schools and prompted changes in the educational system.

The committee members said that they have identified a number of problems facing schools in different wilayats of the Sultanate including poor internet connectivity and lack of internet service in certain areas.

The committee discussed the education-related programmes of the tenth five-year development plan, and followed up its study on the reality of educational services in remote places.