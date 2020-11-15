Shura reconvenes, elects deputy chairman

Muscat: In response to the Royal order of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Majlis Ash’shura on Sunday opened its second annual sitting of the ninth term (2019-2023), under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali.

At the beginning of the session, Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura said: “It gives me pleasure to announce the opening of the second annual sitting of the ninth term of Majlis Ash’shura which coincides with 50th National Day celebrations.”

The chairman, members and employees of the General Secretariat of Majlis Ash’shura, extended their sincere congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on the occasion of the 50th National Day, praying for many returns of this glorious occasion while the Sultanate enjoys security and prosperity.

The chairman of Majlis Ash’shura added: “The beginning of the second annual convening of the ninth term coincides with the onset of the Oman Vision 2040 and the tenth five-year development plan (2021-2025), the initial five-year plan of the Oman Vision 2040 which is viewed as a bridge towards a renewed renaissance based on the Omani citizens and armed with science, knowledge and leadership in all walks of life.”

Afterwards, the four substitute members took the oath namely: Salim bin Ali al Amri, representative of the Wilayat of Sadah, Saleem bin Salim al Askari, representative of the Wilayat of Mahout, Ali bin Rashid al Ghaithi, representative of the Wilayat of Al Buraimi and Mohammed bin Ahmed al Madhani, representative of the Wilayat of Madha.

During the session, the council opened the nomination for the position of the council’s deputy chairman. In contest for the vice-chairman were: Abdullah bin Khalifa al Majali, Ali bin Ahmed al Maashani, Malik bin Hilal al Yahmadi and Yaqoub bin Mohammed al Harthi.

An electronic vote was conducted in accordance with the regulations to elect the deputy chairman but no candidate managed to win a majority of votes. Then a second round of voting was held between Ali bin Ahmed al Maashani and Yaqoub bin Mohammed al Harthi which resulted in the latter winning a majority of 45 votes thereby becoming deputy chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.

During the session the council listened to a number of ministerial replies including from the minister of agriculture, fisheries and water resources with regard to the utilization of treated salt water for the irrigation of forage crops, in addition to the reply of the chairman of the Environment Authority about the waste generated by Orpic at the Port of Suhar.

The council also discussed the state’s general budget for the fiscal year 2021, and the tenth five-year development plan (2021-2025).—ONA