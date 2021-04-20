Shura panel reviews Oman’s Future Skills Initiative

MUSCAT: The Youth and Human Resources Committee of Majlis Ash’shura hosted Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Labour for Human Resources Development, and Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Director of Development Research and Studies Department at the Ministry of Economy and a number of the ministry’s officials, on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed developing basic skills of Omani youth and the requirements of the labour market.

The Ministry of Economy screened a visual display on the Oman’s Future Skills Initiative (OFSI), implemented in cooperation with the World Economic Forum. The visual display explained the objectives of the initiative and the scope of its work and the partnership with various sectors including the public and private sectors. It also touched on the main components of the project in line with the Oman Vision 2040, and the government authorities concerned with skills development.

The meeting, headed by Yunus bin Ali al Mantheri, Chairman of the Youth and Human Resources Committee, discussed the skills that are expected to be acquired from the Oman’s Future Skills Initiative, and the devising of similar programmes for upgrading youths’ skills in line with the Oman Vision 2040 and the efforts being made by the ministry in the field of cooperation with international organizations regarding the future jobs.

On the other side, the committee discussed the role of the ministry of labour in upgrading the basic skills of the Omani youths and finding job opportunities for national job-seekers. In this regard, the under-secretary of the Ministry of labour for human resources development, said that the ministry has a number of programmes and initiatives including ‘Khibrat’ initiative which is being implemented in cooperation with the ministry of culture, sports and youth. This initiative, he said, targets to train 10,000 job-seekers during the current year.

The meeting also discussed the ministry’s efforts and programmes aimed at upgrading the skills of Omani youths and the cooperation with the authorities concerned with employment and the labour market including the termination of some Omani workers from private companies, the employment of job-seekers and the work-related training.