Shura panel discusses air pacts

A Majlis Ash’shura committee discussed the ratification of bilateral air agreements with Belarus, Gambia, and Australia on Tuesday.

The meeting with officials from the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) discussed the benefits of these agreements once approved by the government.

The Sultanate has bilateral air agreements with 111 countries to date.

Air transport agreements regulate the operation of airlines between the Sultanate and the other country, as airlines cannot expand their networks to any country without an agreement between the governments.

Earlier, PACA officials had participated in the twelfth ICANN conference that offers a platform to sign air bilateral agreements.

Six new agreements were signed as Oman’s delegation held bilateral air transport talks with their counterparts from 16 countries.

New air bilateral agreements were signed with Paraguay, Jamaica, and Namibia, The Dominican Republic, Sierra Leone, and Zambia.

These agreements are important for the national airlines to Oman Air and Salam Air to extend their services to new destinations and for the new airlines to start flights from Oman. A memorandum of understanding was signed with Bangladesh to increase regular flights between two countries to 56 passenger flights and 21 air cargo flights per week.

On Tuesday, US-Bangla Airlines said it will now operate daily flights on the Muscat-Dhaka-Chittagong sector from February 20, instead of six weekly services.

The flight from Dhaka will arrive in Chattogram at 10.00 pm and leave for Muscat at 10.45 pm. The same flight will arrive in Muscat at 2 am.

The flight from Muscat will arrive in Chattogram at 9.30 am and leave for Dhaka at 10.10 am. The same flight will arrive in Dhaka at 11 am.

