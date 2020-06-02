Shura office reviews Covid-related measures

MUSCAT: The Office of Majlis Ash’shura reviewed the measures recently taken by the relevant departments to stem the spread of the COVID-19 in the Sultanate and discussed the development relating to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the office held its 12th regular meeting under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman.

At the beginning of the meeting, the office members valued the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus in the Sultanate through the Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its suitable decisions it has taken so far to prevent citizens and residents from the infection. The office also followed up the latest measures aimed to curb the pandemic.

The office also reviewed the letter of the Council of Ministers regarding the annual ministerial reports for 2019 and discussed the answer pertaining to applications for the liquidation of insolvent companies. — ONA