Local 

Shura office reviews Covid-related measures

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Office of Majlis Ash’shura reviewed the measures recently taken by the relevant departments to stem the spread of the COVID-19 in the Sultanate and discussed the development relating to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the office held its 12th regular meeting under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman.

At the beginning of the meeting, the office members valued the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus in the Sultanate through the Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its suitable decisions it has taken so far to prevent citizens and residents from the infection. The office also followed up the latest measures aimed to curb the pandemic.

The office also reviewed the letter of the Council of Ministers regarding the annual ministerial reports for 2019 and discussed the answer pertaining to applications for the liquidation of insolvent companies. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6607 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman-UK trade relations discussed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman-UK trade relations discussed

Technology draws praise

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Technology draws praise

Energy relations discussed between US, ME partners

Oman Observer Comments Off on Energy relations discussed between US, ME partners