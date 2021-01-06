Shura office orders fact-finding committee on water, electricity sectors

Muscat: The Majlis A’ Shura Office has authorized the formation of a fact-finding committee on the water and electricity sectors, which comes after the issuance of the Economic and Financial Committee’s report on redirecting electricity and water subsidies.

This came in the sixth periodic meeting of the Shura Office, which will shed light on a number of issues, including the parliamentary question regarding the Liwa Plastic Industries Complex and discussing the date of its operation and the extent of the consequent losses due to the delay in operation. The office also discusses activating the axes of Vision Oman 2040.