Shura discussed 2021 budget

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura on Monday listened to the statements of the minister of finance and the minister of economy at a non-public session in which the council discussed the draft State’s General Budget for FY 2021, and the tenth five-year development plan (2021-2025).

The statements underscored the importance of financial sustainability of the state’s general budget noting that the fall in the government revenues is due to low oil prices and the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing that the state budget 2021 should meet the basic services of education and health,

It has been pointed out that employment will be dealt with in accordance to the available resources and the requirements of the government sectors and that the government will strive to find job opportunities for nationals in the private sector.

The council members underscored the importance of revising the cost of oil and gas production and electricity product as well as the government subsidy provided to citizens.

At the beginning of the session, Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura welcomed Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance, and Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, noting that the session is allocated to discussions about the State’s General Budget for FY 20201 and the tenths five-year development plan (2021-2025). He said that the session aims to identify the volumes of oil and non-oil revenues, the estimates of public spending, the rate of economic growth, the government’s financial situation and the financial and fiscal policies, investment volume, the saving rate, the production levels of oil and gas and their projected prices in 2021 and the programmes and projects the government plans to execute during the tenths five-year development plan.

During the session, Jamal bin Ahmed al Abri, head of the Education and Scientific Research Committee, gave an urgent statement on the challenges facing blended learning and distance education amid the pandemic and its impact on education. Among these is the poor network performance and high online traffic on the educational portals.

Al Abri stressed the importance of enhancing recorded lessons so that the students continue learning in case of absence of network.