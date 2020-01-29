Shura council to pay homage to late Sultan on Monday

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura will hold its fifth regular session of the first annual sitting (2019-2020) of the ninth terms on Monday during which the council members will pay homage to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur, may Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace.

This was stated by Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura.

Majlis Ash’shura will discuss the Hidden Trade Law at its sixth regular session which will be held on Tuesday, Al Nadabi said.

The Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura said: “The dedication of the fifth session as a memorial session for the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos came within the context of coordination with the State Council as the two chambers decided to devote one of their regular sessions to pay tribute to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur, may Almighty Allah have mercy on his soul.”—ONA