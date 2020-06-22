Main 

Shura council refers personal information protection law to the State Council

Oman Observer

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura has referred the draft protection of personal information law to the State Council following elaborate discussion on some articles that have been amended by the Majlis Ash’shura Legislative and Legal Committee to ensure that the law does not contravene related legislation and regulations and that it does not contradict with other authorities’ jurisdictions.

On Monday, Majlis Ash’shura held its eighth regular session of the first annual sitting (2019-2020), under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman as the council resumed sessions at its premises amid preventive measures.

During the session, Yaqoub bin Mohammed al Harthi, rapporteur of the Legislative and Legal Committee reviewed the articles of the law and replied to questions raised by the council members regarding the rights of the owner of personal information and the penalties stated by law.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The protection of personal information law comes in complementation of the electronic legislative system which includes the Electronic Transactions Law and the Cyber Crimes Law. These laws constitute a legal framework governing the protection of electronic private data during the processes of collection, storage and processing and provide protection of such data under the government’s digital transformation strategy. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6898 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Follow preventive measures as you get back to work

Oman Observer Comments Off on Follow preventive measures as you get back to work

Luban: Oman Observer direct from Dhofar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Luban: Oman Observer direct from Dhofar

E-Census 2020: Electricity account is proof of address

Oman Observer Comments Off on E-Census 2020: Electricity account is proof of address