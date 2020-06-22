Shura council refers personal information protection law to the State Council

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura has referred the draft protection of personal information law to the State Council following elaborate discussion on some articles that have been amended by the Majlis Ash’shura Legislative and Legal Committee to ensure that the law does not contravene related legislation and regulations and that it does not contradict with other authorities’ jurisdictions.

On Monday, Majlis Ash’shura held its eighth regular session of the first annual sitting (2019-2020), under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman as the council resumed sessions at its premises amid preventive measures.

During the session, Yaqoub bin Mohammed al Harthi, rapporteur of the Legislative and Legal Committee reviewed the articles of the law and replied to questions raised by the council members regarding the rights of the owner of personal information and the penalties stated by law.

The protection of personal information law comes in complementation of the electronic legislative system which includes the Electronic Transactions Law and the Cyber Crimes Law. These laws constitute a legal framework governing the protection of electronic private data during the processes of collection, storage and processing and provide protection of such data under the government’s digital transformation strategy. — ONA