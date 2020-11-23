Shura Council participates in GCC meet

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura on Monday participated in the 14th meeting of GCC Shura, National and Umma councils organized via videoconferencing by Bahrain Kingdom’s Deputies Council.

The Sultanate was represented at the meeting by Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.

The meeting discussed a number of topics related to the GCC-Europe Committee, a proposal to form a panel to expand cooperation with Latin America countries and latest developments in the field of legislative and audit functions of parliamentary bodies.

The meeting also reviewed an annual report filed by the chairman of the 13th regular meeting on updates from heads of legislative councils and affiliated committees through 2020.

The meeting endorsed the proposal to form a cooperation committee with parliaments of Latin America states, as well as continuous convening of meetings among GCC, Latin America and Caribbean councils on the sidelines of the International Parliamentary Union’s conference.

At the end of the meeting, the participants sent greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on the occasion of the 50th National Day. They wished His Majesty the Sultan wellbeing and the Sultanate further progress and prosperity. –ONA