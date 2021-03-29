Shunned as a whistleblower, Iraqi family plans to emigrate

KARBALA: Hassanein Mohsen spent months protesting against corruption in Iraq. He also lodged complaints against officials. But now he is shunned as a whistleblower and sees only one way out: emigration.

“You can’t live here without paying bribes,” the unemployed father-of-four said. “I’ve given everything I can, and this country is still sinking lower.”

The stout 36-year-old engineer from the shrine city of Karbala said he had been driven to despair by the endemic graft in his homeland, ranked the 21st most corrupt country by Transparency International.

In January, the advocacy group said public corruption had deprived Iraqis of basic rights and services, including water, health care, electricity and jobs.

It said systemic graft was eating away at Iraqis’ hopes for the future, pushing growing numbers to try to emigrate.

But Mohsen hasn’t always felt this way. In 2019, hundreds of thousands of protesters flooded Iraqi cities, first railing against poor public services, then explicitly accusing politicians of plundering resources meant for the people.

Mohsen was one of them. He left behind his wife Nour — then pregnant with their youngest son, Karam — to protest in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square for weeks on end.

“I felt I had to go out. I either live in dignity or I die in dignity,” he said. One day, Nour called him with good news: they had come into some cash by selling a piece of land.

With that money, she insisted, they could start a new life abroad. From Tahrir Square, surrounded by hopeful youth, Mohsen refused. “I can’t leave now. Things are finally going to change,” he told his wife.

Corruption had infiltrated every part of Mohsen’s life. He has forked out more than $1,000 in cash bribes for simple bureaucratic processes, he said. These include updating his tax filings, getting a new passport or correcting spelling mistakes in his government records. Then, there were in-kind bribes.

During a brief stint as a furniture salesman, one of his cargo trucks got pulled aside by an Iraqi soldier while bringing in goods from Jordan. Even after confirming the import licences were in order, the soldier wouldn’t let the goods through — until Mohsen offered to leave an entire bedroom set for him at the checkpoint.

