Shrout Rock in Al Mazyouna, a shelter and a historical landmark

Shrout Rock, located 6 km from the centre of the wilayat, is an important historic monument in the wilayat of Al Mazyona in Dhofar Governorate, where it was a comfortable haven and a popular destination for people and passersby. Today, this massive boulder has become a great destination for tourists and visitors visiting Dhofar.

This historical landmark tells an important chapter in the progress that is taking hold in the area. It has inspired a generation of movers and shakers and has kept the people’s secret over the years including playing an important role in various social and cultural events that are practised in Al Mazyona.

Shrout Rock has witnessed many social celebrations such as weddings, and residents’ meetings. This landmark remained, throughout the ages, a club for the people of the wilayat to gather in to consult and discuss their affairs and public and private issues. The shadow of this massive rock has comforted the numerous meetings held under its shade.

Issam Zabnout, a resident, said that the Shrout Rock is one of the main landmarks and tourist destinations in Al Mazyona, and the large round rock is a unique natural and geological landmark and a place for visitors to the wilayat.

He explained that this place has historical and customary connotations for the people in the past as they and their livestock used to shelter under its shadow. He also shared that in the past, travelling for water has been customary in the day to day lives of the citizens. Thanks to its shade, it has been a resting site that gives them relief.

Zabnout said, “It has been a venue for numerous affairs — different celebrations that have transformed lives of people living here. Because of its strategic location, it has become an endearing location for many of us, one that we always go back to.”