Shrimp season set to begin on Sept 1

MUSCAT, AUGUST 28 – Omani fishermen are in an upbeat mood as the three-month long shrimp season is to begin on September 1. The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) has regulated the shrimp catch to allow them to breed and protect the species. “This three-months’ shrimp catching season starting September 1 is the period during which the traditional or subsistence fishermen are allowed to catch the exclusive white shrimp from the coastal areas of Oman”, according to Dr Lubna al Kharusi, Director-General at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Omani coastal areas have 12 shrimp species but only four species are caught by the traditional nets including white Indian shrimp, white shrimp, tiger prawns and dotted shrimp. Shrimps are found in the waters of Masirah Island, Mahout, Al Wusta, and South Al Sharqiyah. These shrimps are of high economic value and very nutritious besides having high demand in both the domestic and global markets.

“We are glad that the shrimps season is approaching as these three months are very important for us. It’s a period during which we can make good money and our customers know about the season and pre-order the same from us. Some of us even make plans based on the season”, Mahmoud al Jordani, a fisherman told the Observer. In the Sultanate, fishermen catch white Indian shrimps and tiger shrimps due to their availability and large size.

Fishermen venture out to the sea at around 4am and continue work till 10am. The ministry has set certain guidelines such as the number of nets in every boat should be up to 20. Mahmoud said he and his friends are able to catch at least 6kg of shrimps in each net. The regulations also say that no trawl nets shall be used to catch white shrimps.

