Shrimp fishing season wraps up today

Muscat: The three-month shrimp fishing season coasts is coming to an end today (Monday), the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources announced Sunday.

The ministry called on all fishermen, traders, companies, hotels, restaurants and individuals involved in the buying, sale and export of shrimp, to register their stocks following the end of the season.

The ministry warned against the trade and export of unregistered shrimp quantities after the end of the season.

The ministry also warned against the fishing of shrimp during the fertilization period which begins in December each year and concludes at the end of August in the following year.