Show of patriotism, loyalty at Dakhiliyah celebrations

NIZWA, NOV 19 – The Directorate-General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate celebrated the 49th National Day on Tuesday under the auspices of Salim bin Humaid al Shibli, Director-General. Directors of departments, director of the Municipality of Nizwa and the staff attended the ceremony. The celebration included various performances through which participants expressed their love and loyalty to the country and His Majesty the Sultan, the builder of the nation.

Members of the Omani Women’s Association, Nizwa, participated in an exhibition of traditional handicrafts. The students of Abu Obeida School presented traditional arts that included songs expressing love for the homeland and its leader, who has led the nation to prosperity. The students of Jawaher Al Adab Basic Education School also staged patriotic shows. Poet Wahj bint Amer al Abri recited a national poem. At a fine arts corner, artist Abeer bint Zayed al Mahrouqi displayed the images of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Salim bin Humaid al Shibli expressed his happiness over the national occasion and said: “The staff of the directorate are honoured to celebrate this national event and greet His Majesty the Sultan on this glorious day. May Allah the Almighty keep His Majesty in good health.” All the employees and participants expressed their happiness and feelings of loyalty and gratitude to the leader.