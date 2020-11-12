Shots fired at Saudi Embassy in Netherlands, no one hurt

THE HAGUE: Several shots were fired at the Saudi Embassy in the Dutch city of The Hague on Thursday, causing damage but no injuries, police said.

The incident comes a day after a bomb blast struck a World War I commemoration attended by foreign diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

A statement on Thursday by the militant group on its Telegram channels said IS fighters “planted an explosive device in… the cemetery in the city of Jeddah yesterday (Wednesday)”, where European diplomats were gathered.

The Dutch foreign ministry said it was taking the shooting “very seriously”. “Around 6 am (0500 GMT) we received a report that multiple shots were fired at the building of the Saudi Arabia Embassy in The Hague. No one was injured,” The Hague police said on Twitter.

Numerous bullet holes could still be seen in the windows, an AFP journalist said. Police first cordoned off the entrance to the building with tape and then steel gates. Bullet casings were found at the scene, the Dutch news agency ANP quoted police as saying.

Police spokesman Steven van Santen said an “investigation was in progress”. “A forensic examination is underway. This concerns traces on the bullet holes and the bullets,” van Santen said.

The Saudi Embassy confirmed none of its staff were hurt, and said it had urged Saudi citizens in the Netherlands to “exercise caution.”

“Embassy security officers informed security authorities of the incident as soon as it occurred,” the Saudi Embassy said in an Arabic statement posted on Twitter. The Saudi government “condemns this cowardly attack, and thanks the Dutch authorities for their prompt response.” — AFP

Related