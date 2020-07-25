Short-term visa holders to depart Thailand by Sept 26

Foreigners in Thailand will be required to submit an application for extension or prepare for departure and make a 90-day notification of residence within the specified period of time, Oman’s Embassy in Bangkok on Saturday.

Short-term visa holders (TR, TS, VOA) and those granted a visa exemption have to prepare for departing the Kingdom within September 26, 2020, except in case of having a reason of necessity.

In case of illness, they should bring a medical certificate and contact the local immigration office

In case of having other obstacles such as no flights available or having an outbreak situation, they should contact an embassy or consulate for issuing a letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay and bring it to contact a local immigration office

Each permission shall be granted for no more than 30 days.

Long-term visa holders have to submit an application for extension in accordance with a reason of the necessity of each visa type.

An application for extension shall be submitted at each local immigration office. All types of visa extension will be effective from September 27, 2020.

Notification of residence: A 90-day notification having a due date from March 26 to July 31, 2020 must be made from August 1 – 31, 2020 through specified channels.