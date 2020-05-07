Shops to pay fine for not following safety measures

Muscat: Muscat Municipality has imposed fine on commercial establishments that do not abide by preventive measures stipulated by the Ministery of Health.

“A fine of RO 500 and a three-day shut will be imposed on commercial establishments that do not follow the guidelines. In case of repetition, a fine of RO2,000 and two months closure will be slapped on the violators,” the Municipality said.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, the Minister of Health, “A team is studying to reopen more commercial activities, but unfortunately, some visitors and workers were found to be not following guidelines in activities that resumed last week.”