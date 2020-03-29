Shops closed for violations

Muscat: While warning against violations, the Muscat Municipality intensified inspections to implement mandatory closure of shops to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials from the municipality also continued their visits to ensure compliance of the guidelines issued to the eateries in the capital.

According to a statement from the municipality, a total of 4,354 commercial establishments were inspected in the Muscat governorate last week.

“Eight shops were closed and seven violations were detected during the inspections at various locations”, the statement posted online on Sunday said.

Also included in the inspections were 909 food stores, 1952 restaurants and cafes, 920 barbershops and salons, 30 gyms and health clubs, 403 laundry shops, 26 sheeshah cafes and 14 other shops.

According to a ministerial decision last week, violators of the decisions to close the shops and markets, will be slapped with a fine RO 300 in the first instance.

“Repeat offence will attract a fine of RO 1,000 and cancellation of the licence”, a statement issued by the ministry said.