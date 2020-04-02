Shopping guidelines: Only one family member, no kids

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has urged citizens and residents to follow safety procedures while shopping for groceries.

The shoppers shall not accompany children during the shopping process and stick to one person per family.

The staff in the centers and commercial shops have the right to take the necessary measures to keep shoppers safe:

They shall close the main doors temporarily to prevent people from entering and avoid crowding inside the store.

Take measures to put a safe distance between the shopper and the other at the sales points and bill counters.

MOCI urges the use of electronic applications for payment and avoids shopping during the peak period.