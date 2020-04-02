CORONAVIRUS Local 

Shopping guidelines: Only one family member, no kids

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has urged citizens and residents to follow safety procedures while shopping for groceries.

The shoppers shall not accompany children during the shopping process and stick to one person per family.

The staff in the centers and commercial shops have the right to take the necessary measures to keep shoppers safe:

They shall close the main doors temporarily to prevent people from entering and avoid crowding inside the store.

Take measures to put a safe distance between the shopper and the other at the sales points and bill counters.

MOCI urges the use of electronic applications for payment and avoids shopping during the peak period.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5704 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

New foot over bridge in Qurum to ‘connect arts’

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on New foot over bridge in Qurum to ‘connect arts’

Experts say foolproof security lies in integrated solutions

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Experts say foolproof security lies in integrated solutions

Jet Airways begins 4-day sale offer for Diwali fest

Oman Observer Comments Off on Jet Airways begins 4-day sale offer for Diwali fest
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW