Shopping for Eid al Adha reaches a frenzied peak

With Eid al Adha shopping reaching its frenzied peak, a wave of excitement could be seen among the citizens and expatriates alike on Saturday evening.

With the holidays already announced, malls and traditional markets, in and around Muscat, are buzzing with people of all ages to finish their shopping. Those who want to avoid the hassle of venturing out are probably heading online with the help of e-commerce.

The heavy rush during the weekend has forced several retailers to stay open late in the night. They expect a bigger crowd on Sunday as Monday is the first day of Eid al Adha.

Almost all shopping malls, hypermarkets and brands have launched massive promotional campaigns to woo customers with offers of deep discounts, some even up to 60 per cent. If an outlet is offering ‘Buy Two, Get One Free’, the other is there to outclass the first with ‘Buy One, Get One Free’. According to shopkeepers in Muttrah, the number of people arriving at this traditional souq has doubled since Thursday.

“Most of them are doing last-minute purchases,” said Syed Mohamed, a salesman. It is not only the residents of Muscat who visit the souq for Eid shopping, but people from remote areas too come in large numbers for bulk purchases. Most of the locals come in the night to do their shopping.

“Women and young girls have been visiting our shop since last month to pick their favourite fabric to design their own dresses and traditional embroidered abayas ahead of Eid,” said Ali Javed, owner of a garment shop in Muttrah. Finding a parking space is the biggest problem that shoppers to this traditional souq is facing.

“The limited parking lots on the Sea Road, leave alone the busy hours, are always full. This makes many visitors to park their vehicles at distance places like Riyam Park and walk down,” he said.

However, for Omanis, Eid shopping is not complete unless they visit the old souq, which has everything from household items, clothes, perfumes, fancy jewellery, toys, gift items to food products.

“There is a traditional setting in the souq that we cannot afford to miss,” said Mubarak al Wahaibi, a resident of Ruwi.

Jewellery shops also witnessed overwhelming throngs of people despite a spike in the prices of the yellow metal.

“Business has been very good during the last few days even as the price has been showing an uptrend,” said Najeeb K, Regional Head, Malabar Gold. Gold and diamond jewellery always make some of the best gifts in the world.

Customers do shop not only for themselves, they also come to buy gifts to their kith and kin. Perfect for any auspicious occasion, the timeless beauty and value of the jewellery symbolises your priceless love for one another, he said.

“Hence, it has not affected our sale as customers prefer to buy gifts for their family during Eid,” Najeeb said.

A salesman at a perfume store in Ruwi said his store had recorded better sales than the previous year.

“Sales during the last couple of days have almost doubled compared to last year,” he said.

