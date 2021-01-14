Shisha cafes, prayer rooms in malls to open: Muscat Municipality

Muscat: Muscat Municipality on Thursday announced the eighth package of activities that it is permitted to open in commercial centres in the Governorate of Muscat.

Shisha cafes, prayer halls in commercial centers provided that group prayers are not held, increase in capacity by 50% for wedding halls with a maximum of 250 people for large halls are allowed to open.

All establishments should follow health requirements as instructed by the Supreme Committee.

The eight package of commercial activities can be operational from today, with the exception of the hookah serving which will be operational starting next Sunday.